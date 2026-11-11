 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Kazakhstan...

Kazakhstan extends scrap export ban for another six months

Wednesday, 11 November 2026 11:40:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Kazakhstan has extended its ban on exports of ferrous and non-ferrous metal scrap for another six months, effective November 1, 2026. The measure was introduced on October 29 and applies to shipments by all modes of transport.

The extension continues Kazakhstan's policy of restricting scrap exports, which authorities have previously described as a means of securing raw material supplies for domestic metallurgical companies and supporting local processing enterprises.

The ban includes ferrous waste and scrap classified under HS code 7204, as well as remelting scrap ingots. It also covers used pipes, rails, railway track components and specified rolling stock parts, with relevant products falling under headings 7302, 7303, 7304, 7305, 7306 and 8607.

Kazakhstan has repeatedly imposed scrap export restrictions since at least 2013, although their scope has changed over time. The broader ban covering ferrous and non-ferrous scrap shipments by all modes of transport was established in late 2024 and has subsequently been renewed through successive six-month measures.

Exemptions apply to specified used rolling stock components temporarily moved across the border for repairs and subsequently returned. Companies undertaking these operations must submit repair contracts and, where applicable, customs declarations to the ministry's Committee of Industry at least five working days before the planned border crossing. Certificates of completed work must also be submitted within five working days after the goods enter Kazakhstan.

Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Kazakhstan CIS 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

Marketplace Offers

Scrap

  Tin foil
Tedarikçi GERDAU CORSA
View Offer

Scrap

  Burr
Tedarikçi GERDAU CORSA
View Offer

Scrap

  Industrial return
Tedarikçi GERDAU CORSA
View Offer

Similar articles

Kazakhstan extends ban on semi-finished products and scrap exports for six months

30 Apr | Steel News

Kazakhstan’s scrap export restrictions raise concerns in Russia

07 Mar | Steel News

Kazakhstan mulls expansion of ban on scrap exports by truck

08 Oct | Steel News

Kazakhstan extends export ban on scrap for six months

31 Aug | Steel News

Kazakhstan extends export ban on scrap for six months

25 Aug | Steel News

Kazakhstan plans to extend ban on ferrous scrap exports until year-end

16 Jun | Steel News

Kazakhstan temporarily bans exports of ferrous metal scrap and waste

21 Apr | Steel News

Russian scrap exports by rail rise in January-February

09 Mar | Steel News

Kazakhstan commissions new metalware plant

05 Jan | Steel News

Evraz eyes acquisition of Carbofer’s Russian steel distribution network

01 Sep | Steel News