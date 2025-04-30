Kazakhstan extends ban on semi-finished products and scrap exports for six months

Kazakhstan’s government has announced that it has extended the ban on semi-finished products, scrap and waste exports for another six months effective as of early this week. The extension decisions are effective as of May for semi-finished products and as of last week for scrap.
In 2024, the country exported 286,724 mt of billet and bloom, 88,180 mt of slab and 46,960 mt of scrap.
Kazakhstan had banned exports of semi-finished products under the codes 7206 and 7207 for a period of six months effective as of December 1, 2024, as SteelOrbis previously reported.