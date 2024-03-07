﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Kazakhstan’s scrap export restrictions raise concerns in Russia

Thursday, 07 March 2024 14:48:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Russian Association of Electrometallurgical Enterprises has filed a complaint to the country’s Ministry of Economic Development, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) about Kazakhstan’s decision to restrict scrap exports by rail and called for a move to influence the country’s decision. Kazakhstan extended the restrictions on scrap exports to include the railway checkpoints at Zhaisan, Aksu and Auyl in February this year, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Although the initial ban on scrap exports imposed on May 6, 2022, did not affect Russian companies, the association stated that the extended restrictions may have negative consequences for Russian companies that process scrap, potentially causing a 500,000 mt scrap deficit in the country.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Kazakhstan Russia CIS Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Dock delivered prices for HMS I/II 80:20 in Newark, NJ

07 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s scrap imports up 36.3 percent in January

07 Mar | Steel News

Downward pressure on Turkey’s import scrap market continues unabated

07 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Carbon and stainless scrap prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 10, 2024

07 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Tokyo Steel decreases its scrap prices, but dollar-based prices move up

07 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

US Detroit-area mill announces March scrap pricing

06 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-US scrap prices in Turkey fall below $380/mt CFR

06 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese scrap prices move down due to slower demand

06 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Pakistani buyers delay new scrap bookings as mood in finished steel segment falters

06 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

India shows increased interest in import scrap after price drop, outlook still bearish

06 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials