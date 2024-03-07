Kazakhstan’s scrap export restrictions raise concerns in Russia

Thursday, 07 March 2024 14:48:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Russian Association of Electrometallurgical Enterprises has filed a complaint to the country’s Ministry of Economic Development, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) about Kazakhstan’s decision to restrict scrap exports by rail and called for a move to influence the country’s decision. Kazakhstan extended the restrictions on scrap exports to include the railway checkpoints at Zhaisan, Aksu and Auyl in February this year, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Although the initial ban on scrap exports imposed on May 6, 2022, did not affect Russian companies, the association stated that the extended restrictions may have negative consequences for Russian companies that process scrap, potentially causing a 500,000 mt scrap deficit in the country.