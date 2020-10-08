﻿
Kazakhstan mulls expansion of ban on scrap exports by truck

Thursday, 08 October 2020 15:36:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan has announced plans to expand the country’s ban on exports of scrap by truck.
Accordingly, on October, 7 the Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development issued a draft decree, aiming to expand the country’s ban on exports of scrap and waste of non-ferrous metals under the following HS codes  7204, 7404 00, 7602 00, 8548 10 210 0, 8548 10 290 0, 8548 10 910 0,7802 00 000 0, 7801 99 900 0, 8545 10 990 0, as well as exports of used pipes, rails, railway elements and rolling stock, excluding alloyed and resistant steel scrap, for another two years. Initially, the ban was implemented in 2018, with validity until October 23, 2020.

The decree in question is subject to a public discussion until October 15, SteelOrbis has learned.


