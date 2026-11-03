Qarmet targets end-2026 commissioning of new long steel rolling mill

Kazakhstan-based steelmaker Qarmet plans to commission its new long steel rolling complex in Temirtau by the end of 2026, according to the Kazakh presidential press service following President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit on November 2.

Capacity to exceed 540,000 mt per year

The complex, developed with Chinese technology partner CERI, will have an annual capacity exceeding 540,000 mt. Its product range will include high-strength A600 and A1000 construction rebar, angles and channels. The facility will feature a reheating furnace capable of processing up to 100 mt per hour. Installation of the main technological equipment and construction of supporting infrastructure are underway.

Project to support domestic steel supply

The investment will expand Qarmet's long steel output, reduce Kazakhstan's reliance on imports and strengthen supply for construction projects, including nuclear power plants.

The rolling complex forms part of Qarmet's overall investment program totaling USD 3.5 billion, which also includes new coke oven batteries, a galvanizing and polymer-coating line, and a casting and rolling complex.