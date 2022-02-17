﻿
English
ArcelorMittal leads world’s largest renewable hydrogen project in Spain

Thursday, 17 February 2022 16:31:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, has stated that HyDeal España, the first industrial implementation of the HyDeal Ambition platform, will become the largest renewable hydrogen project globally. The company is one of the anchor sponsors of the project, together with Spain-based companies Enagás, Grupo Fertiberia and DH2 Energy.

HyDeal España will manage the development, funding and construction of renewable hydrogen production and transmission infrastructures. It will deliver competitive renewable hydrogen to an industrial complex in Asturias from facilities based in northern Spain. Production is planned to start in 2025 and total installed capacity is expected to reach 9.5 GW of solar power and 7.4 GW of electrolysers by 2030.

ArcelorMittal and Grupo Fertiberia plan to purchase 6.6 million mt of renewable hydrogen over 20 years to produce green steel, green ammonia, green fertilisers, and other low-carbon industrial and energy products.

In addition, mass-scale renewable hydrogen will sustainably replace fossil fuels in industry and the energy sector and will provide Spain with domestically produced, secure, competitive and zero-carbon energy and steel. HyDeal España aims to provide the equivalent of five percent of Spain’s natural gas imports, contributing to the country’s energy independence.


