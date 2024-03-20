﻿
ArcelorMittal Asturias begins mass production of Magnelis® steel at galvanizing line No. 1

Wednesday, 20 March 2024 11:03:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Spain-based ArcelorMittal Asturias, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal, has announced that it has begun mass production of Magnelis® steel, which is coated steel with a higher content of aluminum and magnesium, with improved resistance to corrosion, at its galvanizing line No. 1 in Avilés. The production of Magnelis® at line No. 1 will enable the company to double the volume of the given product produced in Asturias.

The maximum thickness of the product produced at galvanizing line No. 1 has been increased from 2 mm to 3.5 mm, meaning that a very substantial part of the Magnelis® required by customers in the solar sector can now be supplied from Avilés. Local production of Magnelis will shorten delivery times and reduce transportation-related carbon emissions.

ArcelorMittal has cumulatively produced more than 500,000 mt of Magnelis® at its galvanizing line No. 2 since 2017.


Tags: Coated Flats Spain European Union Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 

