ArcelorMittal Spain may halt BF A at Asturias plant amid low demand

Monday, 15 January 2024 12:04:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

ArcelorMittal Spain, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal, may shut down its blast furnace A at the company’s Asturias plant in Gijón as of April 1 if weak demand and the high volume of imports from outside the EU continue, according to local media reports.

Although a final decision has not been made, the measure is already contemplated in the company’s 2024 planning due to the market situation. The company’s shutdown of the furnace, if it happens, would be expected to have the least possible impact on both employment and activities.

The furnace in question was halted in March last year after a fire, as SteelOrbis previously reported. Blast furnace A has an annual production capacity of 4.5 million mt.