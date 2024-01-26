ArcelorMittal Spain to ensure energy efficiency with new boilers at Avilés

Friday, 26 January 2024 16:07:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Spain-based energy services provider Edison Next has commissioned three steam boilers and a water treatment plant at ArcelorMittal Spain’s Avilés mill in order to help the company to increase energy efficiency and protect the environment.

The investment will help ArcelorMittal Spain to optimize its production process, increase internal energy generation, cut carbon emissions and waste, and have a stable supply of steam necessary for its operations. Three new boilers, which a have steam production capacity of 25 net tons per hour, will also reduce fuel consumption since they utilize gases created as a by-product during steel production.

“Initiatives like this represent a clear commitment to efficiency and sustainability. In addition, this will translate into an economic improvement for ArcelorMittal thanks to the optimization of fuel consumption, the reduction of operating costs and regulatory compliance,” Juan Carlos Sanjorge, northwest area regional manager at Edison Next, stated.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, ArcelorMittal Spain plans to eliminate 4.8 million mt of carbon emissions within the next five years by building a new green hydrogen DRI unit at its Gijón mill, entailing an investment of €1 billion.