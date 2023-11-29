﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Sarralle to build new EAF at ArcelorMittal’s Spanish plant

Wednesday, 29 November 2023 14:26:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal has announced that Spain-based industrial engineering company Sarralle will build a new electric arc furnace at its Spain-based subsidiary ArcelorMittal Asturias’ Gijón plant.

Civil works on the site will start early next year. Once the new 1.1 million mt electric arc furnace is operational, which is expected in the final quarter of 2025, the site will be able to switch to producing low carbon-emissions steel for the long products sector, specifically rails and wire rod.

In addition, a de-dusting system and waste heat recovery unit will be installed by Sarralle, as part of the project and in order to maximize energy efficiency at the new EAF.

The project is part of ArcelorMittal Europe’s commitment to reduce CO2 emissions by 35 percent by 2030.


Tags: Spain European Union Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal to supply recycled and renewable steel to Schneider Electric

22 Nov | Steel News

ArcelorMittal becomes steel powder supplier with new gas atomizer in Spain

22 Nov | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Europe and Gestamp to design circularity scheme

24 Jul | Steel News

Sarralle commissions green hydrogen ladle preheater for ArcelorMittal Sestao

19 Jul | Steel News

ArcelorMittal achieves 90 percent carbon conversion rate at Spanish plant

20 Jun | Steel News

Spain approves funding for ArcelorMittal’s decarbonization project

12 Apr | Steel News

ArcelorMittal’s flats deliveries to Europe to be delayed after fires at BFs

05 Apr | Steel News

ArcelorMittal and Bamesa ink MoU to develop low-carbon projects

30 Mar | Steel News

European HRC producers still positive, but import prices fluctuate

23 Mar | Flats and Slab

ArcelorMittal halts blast furnace A at Asturias plant after fire

23 Mar | Steel News