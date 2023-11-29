Sarralle to build new EAF at ArcelorMittal’s Spanish plant

Wednesday, 29 November 2023 14:26:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal has announced that Spain-based industrial engineering company Sarralle will build a new electric arc furnace at its Spain-based subsidiary ArcelorMittal Asturias’ Gijón plant.

Civil works on the site will start early next year. Once the new 1.1 million mt electric arc furnace is operational, which is expected in the final quarter of 2025, the site will be able to switch to producing low carbon-emissions steel for the long products sector, specifically rails and wire rod.

In addition, a de-dusting system and waste heat recovery unit will be installed by Sarralle, as part of the project and in order to maximize energy efficiency at the new EAF.

The project is part of ArcelorMittal Europe’s commitment to reduce CO2 emissions by 35 percent by 2030.