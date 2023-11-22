ArcelorMittal to supply recycled and renewable steel to Schneider Electric

Wednesday, 22 November 2023 15:08:49 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Luxembourg-headquarterd steelmaker ArcelorMittal and French power and automation company Schneider Electric have announced a partnership that will allow the former to supply the latter with the recycled and renewable steel XCarb® for the construction of electrical cabinets and enclosures.

XCarb® is produced at ArcelorMittal’s plant in Sestao, Spain, and it is made from a very high percentage of recycled steel in an electric arc furnace powered by 100 percent renewable energy. XCarb® can reduce carbon emissions by nearly 70 percent compared to the use of other types of steel.

Schneider Electric will use this product to produce protection cabinets and enclosures for large electrical panels in industrial automation, power distribution, and electronic application sectors.

The partnership has been established within the scope of Schneider Electric's net-zero target of reducing carbon emissions by 25 percent by 2030. By the same year, ArcelorMittal Europe targets a 35 percent reduction.