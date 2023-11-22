ArcelorMittal becomes steel powder supplier with new gas atomizer in Spain

Wednesday, 22 November 2023 09:46:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal has announced that it has become a steel powder supplier by building an industrial-scale gas atomizer in Aviles, Spain.

The atomizer, which will start production in January 2024, will have an initial annual capacity of 1,000 mt. This will enable the company to supply significant volumes of steel powders with consistent quality meeting the high standards of the additive manufacturing industry.

The atomizer will produce powders from steel scrap using renewable electricity, atomizing with industrial gases produced by renewable energy.

In addition, the company has established a new business unit, ArcelorMittal Powders, to commercialize the output of the atomizer.