ArcelorMittal Spain plans to start low-carbon steel production within two years

Friday, 10 May 2024 11:35:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

ArcelorMittal Spain has begun the construction of its new hybrid electric arc furnace (EAF) at its Gijon mill, according to local media reports. The hybrid EAF will rely on direct reduced iron (DRI) and scrap.

The project, which entails an investment of €213 million, will have a low-carbon steel production capacity of 1.1 million mt per year for the long products sector, specifically rails and wire rod, helping the company to cut its carbon emissions by 35 percent. The hybrid EAF, which will be built by Spain-based industrial engineering company Sarralle, is scheduled to begin production in the first quarter of 2026.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, in January this year, ArcelorMittal Spain had received environmental approval for its new DRI plant to be built at the Gijon mill. The new DRI plant is considered to be an important part of the low-carbon steel production at Gijon, since it will complement the hybrid EAF.