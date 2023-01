Monday, 30 January 2023 11:41:30 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The government of China’s Zhejiang Province has issued an action plan to accelerate the development of the new energy vehicle industry, aiming to achieve an annual output of new energy vehicles exceeding 1.2 million units by 2025, accounting for more than 60 percent of the total vehicle output in Zhejiang.

At the same time, Zhejiang Province will build more than 100,000 public domain charging piles for electric vehicles and 50 hydrogen refueling stations by 2025.