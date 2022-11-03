Zaporizhstal’s performance remains severely dented by war

Thursday, 03 November 2022 16:00:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal steel mill, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced its production results for October and for the January-October period this year, respectively.

Despite higher output in October compare to September, the company’s performance has remained severely dented by the continuing war in Ukraine waged by Russia, which has led to a shortage of raw materials supply and logistical challenges, apart from all other factors. Moreover, following massive attacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine by Russian missiles and a consequent instability in energy supply, the company has been forced to cut its production in order to decrease the consumption of energy.

Accordingly, in October Zaporizhstal produced 157,000 mt of pig iron, down 54.6 percent year on year, but up 5.6 percent month on month. Meanwhile, the company’s crude steel and finished steel production in the given month declined by 56.4 percent and 62.2 percent, both year on year, but rose by 14 percent and 13.4 percent, both month on month, to 121,800 mt and 101,300 mt, respectively.

In the January-October period of the current year, Zaporizhstal produced 1.723 million mt of pig iron, 1.334 million mt of crude steel and 1.172 million mt of finished steel, the official statement said.