World crude steel output down three percent in December

Wednesday, 26 January 2022 10:39:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Global crude steel production in December last year decreased by three percent year on year to 158.7 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In 2021, global crude steel production totaled 1.91 billion mt, up by 3.6 percent year on year.

In December, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 116.1 million mt, down 4.4 percent, with 86.2 million mt produced by China, down 6.8 percent, 7.9 million mt produced by Japan, increasing by 5.4 percent, 10.4 million mt produced by India, increasing by 0.9 percent, and 6.0 million mt produced by South Korea, rising by 1.1 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 11.1 million mt of crude steel in December, down by 1.4 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output was 3.1 million mt, up 0.1 percent year on year.

Turkey produced 3.3 million mt of crude steel in December, with a 2.3 percent decrease compared to the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 8.9 million mt, decreasing by three percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 6.6 million mt, unchanged year on year.

In North America, in December, crude steel output totaled 9.7 million mt, rising by 7.5 percent, with the US producing 7.2 million mt, rising by 11.9 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in December amounted to 3.5 million mt, decreasing by 8.7 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.6 million mt, falling by 11.4 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 1.2 million mt of crude steel, down by 9.6 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 3.9 million mt, rising by 22.1 percent, with Iran’s estimated output at 2.8 million mt, increasing by 15.1 percent, both year on year.