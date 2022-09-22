World crude steel output down three percent in August

Thursday, 22 September 2022 16:14:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Global crude steel production in August this year decreased by three percent year on year to 150.6 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In August, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 112.6 million mt, down by 0.2 percent, with China’s output at 83.9 million mt, up 0.5 percent, with 7.3 million mt produced by Japan, decreasing by 7.4 percent, 10.2 million mt produced by India, increasing by 1.2 percent, and 6.1 million mt produced by South Korea, falling by 0.4 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 9.7 million mt of crude steel in August, down by 13.3 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output was 2.9 million mt, down 2.3 percent year on year.

Turkey produced 2.8 million mt of crude steel in August, with a 21.0 percent decrease compared to the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 6.9 million mt, dropping by 22.4 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 5.9 million mt, down 5.5 percent year on year.

In North America, in August, crude steel output totaled 9.6 million mt, falling by 5.4 percent, with the US producing 7.0 million mt, falling by 7.1 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in August amounted to 3.6 million mt, decreasing by 10.1 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.8 million mt, falling by 11.3 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 1.3 million mt of crude steel, up by 3.5 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 3.2 million mt, rising by 34.2 percent, with Iran’s estimated output at 2.1 million mt, increasing by 64.7 percent, both year on year.