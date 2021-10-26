﻿
English
World crude steel output down 8.9 percent in September

Tuesday, 26 October 2021 16:17:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Global crude steel production in September this year decreased by 8.9 percent year on year to 144.4 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the January-September period this year, global crude steel production totaled 1.46 billion mt, up by 7.8 percent year on year.

In September, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 101.9 million mt, down 14.6 percent, with 73.8 million mt produced by China, down 21.2 percent, 8.1 million mt produced by Japan, increasing by 25.6 percent, 9.5 million mt produced by India, increasing by 7.2 percent, and 5.5 million mt produced by South Korea, falling by five percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 12.7 million mt of crude steel in September, up by 15.6 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output was 3.3 million mt, up 10.7 percent year on year.

Turkey produced 3.3 million mt of crude steel in September, with a 2.4 percent increase compared to the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 8.2 million mt, increasing by one percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 5.9 million mt, down by 2.2 percent year on year.

In North America, in September, crude steel output totaled 9.8 million mt, rising by 19.2 percent, with the US producing 7.3 million mt, rising by 22.0 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in September amounted to 3.9 million mt, increasing by 17.0 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 3.1 million mt, rising by 15.3 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 1.4 million mt of crude steel, up by 51.0 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 2.2 million mt, falling by 35.7 percent, with Iran’s estimated output at 1.3 million mt, decreasing by 51.4 percent, both year on year.


Tags: crude steel  steelmaking  Europe  |  similar articles »


