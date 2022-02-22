﻿
English
World crude steel output down 6.1 percent in January

Tuesday, 22 February 2022 17:13:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Global crude steel production in January this year decreased by 6.1 percent year on year to 155.0 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In January, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 111.7 million mt, down 8.2 percent, with 81.7 million mt produced by China, down 11.2 percent, 7.8 million mt produced by Japan, decreasing by 2.1 percent, 10.8 million mt produced by India, increasing by 4.7 percent, and 6.0 million mt produced by South Korea, falling by one percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 11.5 million mt of crude steel in January, down by 6.8 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output was 3.3 million mt, down 1.4 percent year on year.

Turkey produced 3.2 million mt of crude steel in January, with a 7.8 percent decrease compared to the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 9.0 million mt, increasing by 2.1 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 6.6 million mt, up by 3.3 percent year on year.

In North America, in January, crude steel output totaled 10.0 million mt, rising by 2.5 percent, with the US producing 7.3 million mt, rising by 4.2 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in January amounted to 3.7 million mt, decreasing by 3.3 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.9 million mt, falling by 4.8 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 1.2 million mt of crude steel, up by 3.3 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 3.9 million mt, rising by 16.1 percent, with Iran’s estimated output at 2.8 million mt, increasing by 20.3 percent, both year on year.


