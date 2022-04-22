World crude steel output down 5.8 percent in March

Friday, 22 April 2022 15:41:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Global crude steel production in March this year decreased by 5.8 percent year on year to 161.0 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In March, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 118.6 million mt, down by five percent, with China’s estimated output at 88.3 million mt, down 6.4 percent, 8.0 million mt produced by Japan, decreasing by 4.3 percent, 10.9 million mt produced by India, increasing by 4.4 percent, and 5.7 million mt produced by South Korea, falling by 6.1 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 12.8 million mt of crude steel in March, down by 8.5 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output was 3.3 million mt, down 11.8 percent year on year.

Turkey produced 3.3 million mt of crude steel in March, with a 2.9 percent decrease compared to the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 7.4 million mt, dropping by 19.2 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 6.6 million mt, down 1.8 percent year on year.

In North America, in March, crude steel output totaled 9.7 million mt, falling by 2.8 percent, with the US producing 7.0 million mt, falling by 1.7 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in March amounted to 3.7 million mt, increasing by 1.7 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 3.0 million mt, rising by 5.4 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 1.2 million mt of crude steel, down by 17.1 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 3.5 million mt, falling by 3.5 percent, with Iran’s estimated output at 2.3 million mt, decreasing by 6.1 percent, both year on year.