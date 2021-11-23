World crude steel output down 10.6 percent in October

Tuesday, 23 November 2021 15:12:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Global crude steel production in October this year decreased by 10.6 percent year on year to 145.7 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the January-October period this year, global crude steel production totaled 1.60 billion mt, up by 5.9 percent year on year.

In October, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 100.7 million mt, down 16.6 percent, with 71.6 million mt produced by China, down 23.3 percent, 8.2 million mt produced by Japan, increasing by 14.3 percent, 9.8 million mt produced by India, increasing by 2.4 percent, and 5.8 million mt produced by South Korea, falling by one percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 13.4 million mt of crude steel in October, up by 6.4 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output was 3.7 million mt, up seven percent year on year.

Turkey produced 3.5 million mt of crude steel in October, with an eight percent increase compared to the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 8.3 million mt, decreasing by 0.2 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 6.1 million mt, up by 0.5 percent year on year.

In North America, in October, crude steel output totaled 10.2 million mt, rising by 16.9 percent, with the US producing 7.5 million mt, rising by 20.5 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in October amounted to 4.0 million mt, increasing by 12.1 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 3.2 million mt, rising by 10.4 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 1.4 million mt of crude steel, up by 24.1 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 3.2 million mt, falling by 12.7 percent, with Iran’s estimated output at 2.2 million mt, decreasing by 15.3 percent, both year on year.