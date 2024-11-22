 |  Login 
Wire consumption in Mexico down 9.4 percent in September

Apparent consumption of steel wire in Mexico decreased 9.4 percent, year-over-year, in September to 155,000 metric tons (mt), the seventh decrease so far this year, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

Production fell 8.4 percent in September, year-over-year, to 163,000 mt. This is the ninth decline so far this year.

In the January-September period, consumption decreased 11.0 percent to 1.35 million mt and production decreased 11.4 percent to 1.43 million mt. Exports decreased 9.0 percent to 244,000 mt.


