 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Voestalpine...

Voestalpine secures €470 million Rail Baltica contracts for high-speed turnouts and digital monitoring systems

Wednesday, 17 June 2026 14:29:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Voestalpine Railway Systems, a subsidiary of Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine AG, has announced that it has secured framework contracts worth approximately €470 million for the Rail Baltica project.

According to the company, the agreements represent the largest framework contracts portfolio in its history and cover the supply of high-tech turnouts and digital monitoring systems for the cross-border railway corridor connecting Northern and Central Europe.

Up to 1,000 turnouts to be supplied

Under the contracts, Voestalpine Railway Systems will deliver up to 1,000 high-speed and standard turnouts, including integrated digital monitoring technology, for the fully electrified railway network. Production will take place at the company’s facilities in Lithuania and Latvia, while the first prototype deliveries are scheduled for 2027. The high-speed turnouts are designed for train speeds of up to 300 km/h.

Digital monitoring to support predictive maintenance

The turnouts will be equipped with digital diagnostic systems intended to simplify maintenance activities and reduce the risk of operational disruptions.

According to the company, each high-speed turnout can be fitted with around 40 sensors that continuously collect operational and environmental data, including weather conditions and turnout performance. The data will be transmitted in real time to analysis software, enabling maintenance requirements to be identified and addressed at an early stage.

Rail Baltica is one of Europe’s largest railway infrastructure projects and aims to integrate the Baltic states into the trans-European rail network through a high-speed rail connection between Helsinki and Warsaw. The project involves Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, while Finland will be indirectly connected through the transport corridor.


Tags: Austria European Union Voestalpine 

Similar articles

Voestalpine posts higher net profit for FY 2025-26, expects rise in profits in FY 2026-27

04 Jun | Steel News

Voestalpine secures €1 billion Airbus-linked orders for high-performance materials

09 Apr | Steel News

Voestalpine secures €500 million order from railway operators in Europe

18 Mar | Steel News

Voestalpine posts higher net profit for Q3 of FY 2025-26

12 Feb | Steel News

Voestalpine divests Böhler Profil business, maintains FY 2025-26 EBITDA outlook

30 Jan | Steel News

Voestalpine secures largest-ever high bay warehouse order for logistics hub in Istanbul

16 Jan | Steel News

Voestalpine assigns Primetals to upgrade automation at Linz pickling and tandem cold mill

13 Jan | Steel News

Voestalpine subsidiary commissions Danieli for wire rod mill upgrade

19 Dec | Steel News

Voestalpine contracts Danieli for automatic scrap yard cranes

21 Nov | Steel News

Voestalpine delivers premium rails and turnouts for Austria’s new high-speed line

18 Nov | Steel News