Voestalpine starts FY 2026-27 with stronger profitability and higher revenue

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine AG has reported improved financial results for the first quarter of its 2026-27 financial year ending June 30 supported by its diversified business portfolio, ongoing restructuring measures and continued international expansion despite a challenging global market environment.

In the given quarter, the company posted a net profit of €196 million, increasing by 84.6 percent year on year, while its revenues increased by 2.5 percent year on year to €4 billion. In addition, Voestalpine's EBITDA for the first quarter came to €495 million, rising by 37.1 percent year on year.

The company's steel division generated approximately €1.5 billion in revenue during the quarter, maintaining its position as voestalpine's largest business segment. The company highlighted its global leadership in premium strip steel, heavy plate and foundry products for demanding energy applications.

In the full financial year, Voestalpine foresees that its EBITDA will be in the range of €1.60-1.85 billion.