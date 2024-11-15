Voestalpine posts lower net profit and revenues for H1 FY 2024-2025

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine AG has announced its financial results for the first half ended September 30 of the financial year 2024-2025.

The company posted a net profit of €183 million for the first half, compared to a net profit of €321 million in the same half of the previous financial year. In the first half this year, the revenues of the company amounted to €8 billion, down 5.5 percent year on year. In the given period, the company’s EBITDA was €178 million, falling by 20.5 percent year on year.

According to Voestalpine’s statement, at the start of the financial year 2024-2025 the weak performance of the construction, mechanical engineering, and consumer goods industries was partly offset by very good demand from the railway infrastructure, aerospace, warehouse and rack solutions, and conventional energy sectors. The automotive industry also performed largely stable at a solid level.

The company expects its EBITDA to be at around €1.4 billion in the financial year 2024-2025.