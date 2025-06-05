 |  Login 
Voestalpine posts lower net profit for FY 2024-25, FY 2025-26 to be hit by new US tariffs

Thursday, 05 June 2025 10:50:37 (GMT+3)

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine AG has announced its financial results for the financial year 2024-25 ended March 31.

The company has posted a net profit of €178.6 million for the given year, compared to a net profit of €207.1 million in the previous financial year. The company’s revenues amounted to €12.74 billion in the financial year 2024-25, down 5.6 percent year on year, while its EBITDA was €1.34 billion, decreasing by 19.2 percent year on year.

According to the statement, in an environment characterized by protectionism and de-globalization, the company continued its successful local-for-local strategy in the past business year and implemented several expansion projects in dynamic markets such as Egypt, India, Brazil, and North America. In Brazil, Voestalpine is one of the leading manufacturers of special tubes and sections, and the location in Caxias do Sol is currently being expanded to include a logistics center with corresponding facilities.

At the start of the financial year 2025-26, global economic uncertainty prevails, triggered by tariffs imposed by the US. The company stated that these tariffs are expected to have a negative impact on its earnings over the course of the financial year 2025-26, for which it expects its EBITDA to be in the range of €1.40-1.55 billion.


