Voestalpine posts lower net profit for Q1, expects demand to improve in H2

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine AG has announced its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30 of the financial year 2024-25.

The company posted a net profit of €150 million for the first quarter, compared to a net profit of €213 million recorded in the same quarter of the previous financial year. In the first quarter, the revenues of the company amounted to €4.1 billion, down 6.8 percent year on year. In the given period, the company’s EBITDA was €417 million, decreasing by 16.4 percent year on year.

Voestalpine stated that it has performed well in steel production in an extremely difficult environment, especially for European steel companies. According to the statement, the company will commission one electric arc furnace each in Linz and Donawitz in 2027 as part of the transformation of its steel production. From 2030 to 2035, Voestalpine is aiming to reduce carbon emissions by 50 percent compared to 2019. The long-term goal for 2050 is economically viable steel production with net zero carbon emissions.

The company anticipates demand to improve in the second half of 2024-25. In the full financial year, Voestalpine anticipates its EBITDA to be at the lower end of the previous expectation at the range of €1.7-1.8 billion.