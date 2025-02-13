 |  Login 
Voestalpine lowers EBITDA forecast slightly for FY 2024-25

Thursday, 13 February 2025 12:28:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine AG has announced its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31 of the financial year 2024-25.

The company posted a net profit of €207 million for the third quarter, compared to a net profit of €415 million recorded in the same quarter of the previous financial year. In the given period, the revenues of the company amounted to €11.7 billion, down 5.6 percent year on year, while its EBITDA came to €968 million, decreasing by 23.6 percent year on year.

Voestalpine stated that it benefited from its global positioning and industry diversification, while the demand for its steel products showed very positive trends in the given period.

As for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25, the company expects its North American sites to continue to benefit from the good economic momentum, whereas exports to the US are fraught with uncertainty due to the announced tariffs on steel products. Voestalpine forecasts its EBITDA to be €1.3 billion in the business year 2024-25, slightly lower than the previously expected €1.4 billion.


