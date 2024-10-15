 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Voestalpine...

Voestalpine lowers EBITDA forecast for FY 2024-25

Tuesday, 15 October 2024 11:18:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine AG has announced that it has lowered its earnings forecast for the financial year 2024-25 due to expected lower earnings for the first half this year.

Accordingly, the company expects an EBITDA of around €300 million for the second quarter of the given financial year and €720 million for the first half. Based on the expected earnings figures for the first half of the financial year 2024-25 and the significant economic downturn in Europe, the company expects an EBITDA of around €1.4 billion for the full financial year 2024-25, compared to €1.7 billion in the previous forecast.

In addition, with the sale of Buderus Edelstahl, the company’s high-performance metals subsidiary, Voestalpine is concentrating on high-tech steel grade production and on decreasing its tool steel and engineering steel production, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Austria European Union Fin. Reports Voestalpine 

Similar articles

Voestalpine posts lower net profit for Q1, expects demand to improve in H2

08 Aug | Steel News

Voestalpine posts second highest revenues in its history for FY 2023-24

06 Jun | Steel News

Voestalpine reports lower net profit for Q3 FY 2023-24

09 Feb | Steel News

Voestalpine posts lower net profit for H1 FY 2023-2024

09 Nov | Steel News

Voestalpine posts lower net profit for Q1 FY 2023-24

10 Aug | Steel News

Voestalpine posts record revenues for H1 FY 2022-23

10 Nov | Steel News

Voestalpine raises EBITDA forecast for FY 2022-23

25 Oct | Steel News

Voestalpine posts record quarterly performance in Q1 FY 2022-23

11 Aug | Steel News

Voestalpine beats expectations for Q1 results

18 Jul | Steel News

Voestalpine’s revenues and net profit reach all-time high in FY 2021-22

08 Jun | Steel News