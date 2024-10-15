Voestalpine lowers EBITDA forecast for FY 2024-25

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine AG has announced that it has lowered its earnings forecast for the financial year 2024-25 due to expected lower earnings for the first half this year.

Accordingly, the company expects an EBITDA of around €300 million for the second quarter of the given financial year and €720 million for the first half. Based on the expected earnings figures for the first half of the financial year 2024-25 and the significant economic downturn in Europe, the company expects an EBITDA of around €1.4 billion for the full financial year 2024-25, compared to €1.7 billion in the previous forecast.