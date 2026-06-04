Voestalpine posts higher net profit for FY 2025-26, expects rise in profits in FY 2026-27

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine AG has announced its financial results for the financial year 2025-26 ended March 31.

The company has posted a net profit of €424 million for the given year, compared to a net profit of €178.6 million in the previous financial year. The company’s revenues amounted to €15.1 billion in the given financial year, down 4.3 percent year on year, while its EBITDA was €1.5 billion, increasing by 15.4 percent year on year.

According to the statement, the company’s performance was supported by operational resilience, a diversified business model and solid demand from strategic sectors, even as broader manufacturing activity remained subdued. Voestalpine said its high-value product portfolio helped offset pressure from weaker conditions in more cyclical segments.

The company’s steel division benefited from relatively stable deliveries to strategic customer segments, although European steel markets continued to face challenges from weak construction activity, import pressure, and subdued manufacturing demand. The company also highlighted ongoing concerns regarding high energy costs and global trade distortions affecting the European steel industry.

Decarbonization projects continue

Voestalpine reaffirmed its commitment to its long-term decarbonization strategy through the implementation of its greentec steel program.

The company is proceeding with plans to commission electric arc furnaces at its Linz and Donawitz sites, a key step in reducing carbon emissions from steel production. The investment is expected to significantly lower the group's carbon emissions while increasing the share of scrap-based steelmaking within its production network.

Looking ahead to fiscal year 2026-27, voestalpine expects profits to rise in the given financial year against the backdrop of new EU protective measures on steel imports. The company forecasts EBITDA for this period of between €1.6 billion and €1.85 billion.