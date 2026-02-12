Voestalpine posts higher net profit for Q3 of FY 2025-26

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine AG has announced its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31 of the financial year 2025-26.

The company posted a net profit of €259 million for the third quarter, up by 25.1 percent year on year. In the given period, the revenues of the company amounted to €11.1 billion, down 5.1 percent year on year, while its EBITDA came to €1 billion, increasing by 7.2 percent year on year.

Voestalpine emphasized its continued focus on strategic growth areas such as railway systems, warehouse technology and aerospace, where demand remained strong. The company is also progressing with its greentec steel transformation project, a strategic investment to decarbonize steel production, which remains on budget and on schedule with an investment of around €1.5 billion.

Following considerable uncertainty after the US economic repositioning at the start of the 2025-26 fiscal year, the global economy appears to have adjusted broadly to the new environment as the year progressed. Against this backdrop, despite continued high uncertainty, the trends observed to date are expected to persist in the final quarter of 2025-26. Voestalpine forecasts its EBITDA to be in the range of €1.4-1.55 billion for the fiscal year 2025-26.