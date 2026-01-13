Voestalpine assigns Primetals to upgrade automation at Linz pickling and tandem cold mill

Austria-based steel producer Voestalpine has awarded UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies a new contract for a comprehensive automation upgrade at its BETA 2 pickling line and tandem cold mill (PLTCM) located in Linz, Austria. The plantmaker confirmed that commissioning is scheduled for mid-2026.

According to Primetals, the project involves a software upgrade across the entire Level 1 and Level 2 process control systems of the PLTCM. The plantmaker stated that the modernization will strengthen IT security, increase system availability and ensure compliance with the latest automation standards.

The two companies are also collaborating on several major ironmaking and steelmaking initiatives in Linz. These include the HYFOR and Smelter hydrogen-based industrial-scale demonstration plant (Hy4Smelt), as well as the implementation of a 180-mt electric arc furnace.

The plantmaker stated that all of these projects are located at the Linz site, underlining the long-term technological cooperation between the technology supplier and the steel producer.