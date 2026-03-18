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Voestalpine secures €500 million order from railway operators in Europe

Wednesday, 18 March 2026 14:44:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine AG has announced that its Railway Systems division has been awarded orders totaling €500 million by German state-owned railway company Deutsche Bahn (DB) and its Switzerland-based counterpart Swiss Federal Railways (SBB). According to the company, the contracts include the supply of rails, turnout systems, signaling technology and monitoring applications, covering a broad range of railway infrastructure solutions.

Voestalpine emphasized that these orders underline its position as a global provider of advanced railway infrastructure systems and reflect continued demand for integrated and digitalized rail solutions across Europe.

Voestalpine CEO Herbert Eibensteiner stated that the agreements extend the company’s long-standing partnerships with DB and SBB, while also contributing to the modernization and digital transformation of European rail infrastructure. He added that the Railway Systems segment continues to demonstrate growth potential despite the challenging economic environment.

Deutsche Bahn accelerates infrastructure investments

Deutsche Bahn is planning to invest more than €23 billion in 2026 to modernize its national railway network. Within this framework, Voestalpine Railway Systems will supply premium rails and turnout components for several major projects. These include the renovation of Frankfurt main station and upgrades to high-performance routes such as the Hamburg-Berlin line, both of which are central to improving capacity and efficiency in Germany’s rail network.

Key role in major refurbishment projects

Voestalpine Railway Systems has also played an important role in the refurbishment of the 70 km-long Riedbahn line between Frankfurt and Mannheim, one of Europe’s busiest railway corridors. The company supplied rails produced at its Donawitz facility, while a significant share of the installed turnout systems were equipped with Voestalpine technology, supporting improved operational performance and reliability.


Tags: Austria European Union Steelmaking Voestalpine 

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