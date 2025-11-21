 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Voestalpine...

Voestalpine contracts Danieli for automatic scrap yard cranes

Friday, 21 November 2025 14:53:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to Italian plantmaker Danieli Technologies, Austria-based steelmaker Voestalpine has placed an order for five automatic scrap yard cranes developed by Danieli to be installed at its Donawitz site.

Danieli stated that the new units will incorporate a wide range of advanced automation technologies. These include absolute positioning systems for precise crane movement, intelligent video cameras for continuous monitoring, and electrical anti-sway systems to stabilize loads during transfer.

Additionally, the cranes will feature regenerative drives, which improve energy efficiency, and scrap material classification with volumetric detection to enhance real-time inventory accuracy.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Austria European Union Steelmaking Voestalpine 

Similar articles

Global View on Scrap: Stability in Turkey amid supply-demand balance, Asia also stable

21 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s domestic scrap purchase prices rise further amid lively demand

21 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Import scrap offers for Vietnam trend sideways, demand remains low

21 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Taiwan’s import scrap prices remain firm, buyers show little interest

21 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

December US scrap still seen mostly sideways, though higher pricing a growing possibility

20 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Carbon and stainless scrap prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 47, 2025

20 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Stable prices in local Italian scrap market amid rising worries for next year

20 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Tokyo Steel hikes local scrap purchase prices, dollar-based prices soften

20 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local German scrap prices stable overall, with some upward corrections

20 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Pakistan’s import scrap prices stable or slightly soft amid weak demand

20 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Marketplace Offers

Scrap
Ferrous
AHMAD ALI HUSSEIN KHALIFEH SONS. CO.
View Offer
Scrap
Non Ferrous Scrap
AHMAD ALI HUSSEIN KHALIFEH SONS. CO.
View Offer
Scrap
Plates and Structural (PNS)
AJM & SONS
View Offer