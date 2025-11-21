Voestalpine contracts Danieli for automatic scrap yard cranes

According to Italian plantmaker Danieli Technologies, Austria-based steelmaker Voestalpine has placed an order for five automatic scrap yard cranes developed by Danieli to be installed at its Donawitz site.

Danieli stated that the new units will incorporate a wide range of advanced automation technologies. These include absolute positioning systems for precise crane movement, intelligent video cameras for continuous monitoring, and electrical anti-sway systems to stabilize loads during transfer.

Additionally, the cranes will feature regenerative drives, which improve energy efficiency, and scrap material classification with volumetric detection to enhance real-time inventory accuracy.