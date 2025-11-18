 |  Login 
Voestalpine delivers premium rails and turnouts for Austria’s new high-speed line

Tuesday, 18 November 2025 14:38:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine has announced that its subsidiary Voestalpine Railway Systems has delivered a full suite of premium rail infrastructure, including ultra-long rails, advanced turnout systems and digital monitoring technology, for Austria’s new high-speed Koralm railway. To be operational from December 14, 2025, the line will connect Graz and Klagenfurt and includes Austria’s longest-ever rail tunnel.

As part of the agreement, Voestalpine supplied approximately 290 kilometers of 120-meter rails, produced at its Donawitz rolling mill. Designed for speeds of up to 250 km/h, the rails offer improved track performance, longer service life and reduced maintenance costs.

High-tech turnouts and digital systems

The project also includes 235 turnouts manufactured at Voestalpine Railway Systems’ Zeltweg plant, with digital monitoring technology produced by Weichenwerk Wörth in cooperation with the Austrian Federal Railways.

Monitoring systems continuously track the condition of the infrastructure, supporting high safety standards and enable condition-based and predictive maintenance.


