Voestalpine signs long-term scrap supply deal with TSR Group for green steel shift

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine AG has announced that it has entered into a long-term scrap supply agreement with Germany-based TSR Group, a leading recycled raw material supplier. The partnership will support Voestalpine’s broader strategy to transition toward low-emission steel production using recycled inputs.

Reliable scrap supply for Linz and Donawitz

As part of the agreement, Johann Neumüller GmbH and ALFA Rohstoffhandel München GmbH, both subsidiaries of TSR Group, will supply various grades of recycled steel to Voestalpine’s plants in Linz and Donawitz, Austria. These two sites are at the heart of Voestalpine’s decarbonization roadmap, which includes the installation of electric arc furnaces (EAFs) by 2027.

Deliveries are expected to continue until 2034, with supply volumes scaling up from 2027 onward to meet the increasing raw material needs associated with Voestalpine’s new low-carbon technologies.

Supporting Voestalpine’s green steel strategy

The deal is pivotal in supporting Voestalpine’s green steel transformation, which includes replacing blast furnaces with EAFs starting in 2027, reducing carbon emissions by sourcing high-quality scrap steel, and ensuring long-term raw material security to meet EU climate targets

Strategic logistics advantage

Both TSR Group subsidiaries are located near Voestalpine’s Austrian facilities, enabling shorter transport distances and efficient logistics operations.