 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Voestalpine...

Voestalpine signs long-term scrap supply deal with TSR Group for green steel shift

Monday, 04 August 2025 12:32:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine AG has announced that it has entered into a long-term scrap supply agreement with Germany-based TSR Group, a leading recycled raw material supplier. The partnership will support Voestalpine’s broader strategy to transition toward low-emission steel production using recycled inputs.

Reliable scrap supply for Linz and Donawitz

As part of the agreement, Johann Neumüller GmbH and ALFA Rohstoffhandel München GmbH, both subsidiaries of TSR Group, will supply various grades of recycled steel to Voestalpine’s plants in Linz and Donawitz, Austria. These two sites are at the heart of Voestalpine’s decarbonization roadmap, which includes the installation of electric arc furnaces (EAFs) by 2027.

Deliveries are expected to continue until 2034, with supply volumes scaling up from 2027 onward to meet the increasing raw material needs associated with Voestalpine’s new low-carbon technologies.

Supporting Voestalpine’s green steel strategy

The deal is pivotal in supporting Voestalpine’s green steel transformation, which includes replacing blast furnaces with EAFs starting in 2027, reducing carbon emissions by sourcing high-quality scrap steel, and ensuring long-term raw material security to meet EU climate targets

Strategic logistics advantage

Both TSR Group subsidiaries are located near Voestalpine’s Austrian facilities, enabling shorter transport distances and efficient logistics operations.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Germany Austria European Union Steelmaking Decarbonization Voestalpine 

Similar articles

Turkey’s scrap imports down 5.8 percent in H1 2025

04 Aug | Steel News

US iron and steel scrap exports up 17.3 percent in May 2025

01 Aug | Steel News

US flat steel prices steady to down as reciprocal trade tariffs are delayed until Aug. 7

01 Aug | Flats and Slab

Turkish mills’ scrap procurement prices move up

01 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s ship scrap procurement prices move up

01 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vietnam’s import scrap market stands relatively stable, South Korea buys Russian scrap

01 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Japanese scrap becomes more attractive for Taiwan

01 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Sims to supply scrap for Alter Steel’s new EAF mill in Australia

01 Aug | Steel News

August US scrap resumes sideways call with tariff exemptions for Brazilian pig iron

31 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Carbon and stainless scrap prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 31, 2025

31 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials