Voestalpine to expand H2FUTURE hydrogen project to support green steel and net-zero goals

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine AG has announced that it will invest €16.4 million, in partnership with domestic electricity provider Verbund, to expand its H2FUTURE hydrogen pilot project. This initiative is part of the company’s long-term decarbonization strategy and supports its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Project capabilities and infrastructure enhancements

Commissioned in 2019 at Voestalpine’s Linz site, H2FUTURE is among the world’s longest-running PEM (Proton Exchange Membrane) electrolysis plants, with the capacity to produce 1,200 cubic meters of green hydrogen per hour. As part of the expansion, a compression and purification plant along with five hydrogen storage tanks are being installed:

The newly installed equipment is scheduled for commissioning in January 2026, with operational results expected by the end of 2026. The overall project is expected to conclude in December 2029.

Green steel and EAF transition underway

The H2FUTURE project plays a central role in supporting Voestalpine’s greentec steel brand, which focuses on low-carbon steel production. The company’s transition plan includes:

Year Action 2027 Replacement of two blast furnaces with electric arc furnaces (EAFs) 2030 Additional decommissioning of two blast furnaces at Linz and Donawitz and installation of an additional EAF at Linz

These steps are critical to significantly reducing carbon emissions from primary steelmaking, traditionally reliant on coal-based blast furnace operations.