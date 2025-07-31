Voestalpine produces world’s first hydrogen-based green rail at Donawitz plant

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine AG has announced that it has successfully produced the world’s first hydrogen-based green rail at its Donawitz plant, part of its decarbonization project.

The green rail was manufactured using a mix of steel scrap and hydrogen-reduced pure iron produced at Voestalpine’s HYFOR pilot plant. The feedstock was melted at the company’s TechMet research steelworks and then processed into a wear-resistant rail at the Donawitz rail rolling mill. This product was installed for the first time at Linz train station.

Green rail: A key step toward climate goals

This achievement is a critical step in Voestalpine’s plan to decarbonize steel production and aligns with its goal of reaching net zero by 2050. To further support this goal, the company will commission an electric arc furnace (EAF) at both its Linz and Donawitz sites starting in 2027.

Herbert Eibensteiner, CEO of Voestalpine, commented that the company is already conducting research into several new processes and investing in pilot and presentation projects that demonstrate new steel production possibilities.