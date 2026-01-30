Voestalpine divests Böhler Profil business, maintains FY 2025-26 EBITDA outlook

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine has announced that it has signed an agreement to sell its high-performance metals business unit Voestalpine Böhler Profil to US-based Kadant Inc.

The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals, with completion expected by the end of the 2025-26 financial year.

Divestment aligned with strategic portfolio streamlining

Voestalpine stated that the sale forms part of the ongoing restructuring and streamlining of its high-performance metals division. According to CEO Herbert Eibensteiner, a strategic review concluded that Böhler Profil no longer represented a core business for the group, given its structure, sales channels and operational processes.

He added that Kadant had demonstrated strong and repeated interest in the company, particularly in its technical know-how and manufacturing capabilities, making it a suitable long-term owner for the business.

High-performance metals restructuring effectively completed

The group noted that, following the earlier sale of Buderus Edelstahl in Germany, site consolidations outside Austria, capacity adjustments at Voestalpine Böhler Bleche in Mürzzuschlag, and now the divestment of Böhler Profil, the restructuring of the high-performance metals division has been effectively completed.

Despite the transaction, Voestalpine reaffirmed its financial guidance and continues to expect EBITDA of between €1.40 billion and €1.55 billion for the financial year 2025-26.