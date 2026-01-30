TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value down 6.1 percent in 2025

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December last year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports fell by 16.1 percent year on year, totaling $1.85 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked sixth place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value. In the full year of 2025, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $22.21 billion, declining by 6.1 percent compared to the same period of 2024.

Meanwhile, in the given month the value of imports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked 15th among the products with the highest import value, advanced by 11.2 percent, amounting to $416 million, while the value of its imports of articles of iron or steel in 2025 increased by 1.4 percent to $4.22 billion, both year on year.