ADMIB: Strong demand from the EU supported Turkish steel exporters in November

According to data from the Turkey-based Mediterranean Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals Exporters Association (ADMİB), in November of this year Turkey's ferrous and non-ferrous metals sector exports increased by 0.9 percent year on year to $1 billion, while steel sector exports increased by 5.9 percent year on year to $1.3 billion. On the other hand, in the first 11 months of the year, exports of the ferrous and non-ferrous metals sector increased by 5.9 percent year on year to $12 billion, while exports of the steel sector increased by 2.3 percent year on year to $15 billion. The two sectors with total exports of $27 billion together accounted for 11.1 percent of Turkey’s total exports.

In November, Germany was the leading market for Turkey's iron and steel exports. Germany was followed by Italy, Romania, the UK and Bulgaria. Furthermore, exports to Belgium increased by 138 percent in the same month, while exports to the UK and Romania recorded 24 percent and 23 percent increases, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, in November Turkish Mediterranean region-based steel producers' ferrous and non-ferrous metal exports decreased by 0.2 percent year on year to $68 million, while steel exports increased by 6.3 percent to $204 million. In the January-November period of the year, the producers’ ferrous and non-ferrous metal exports increased by 7.5 percent to $738 million, while steel exports decreased by 8.4 percent to $1.9 billion. In November, Romania was the leading market for Turkey’s Mediterranean region-based exporters of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. Romania was followed by Italy, Egypt, the UK and Iraq. Furthermore, exports to Romania increased by 291 percent in the same month, while exports to the UK recorded a 272 percent increase, year on year.

Assessing the sector’s performance in November, ADMIB president Fuat Tosyalı stated that Turkish iron and steel industry has maintained its production capacity and market focus during a period marked by global uncertainties. Emphasizing the sector’s resilience throughout the year, Mr. Tosyalı noted that they aim to close the final month of the year with positive figures as well.

While the iron and steel industries made a strong contribution to Turkey’s foreign trade in November, robust demand from the European market supported Turkish exporters. Highlighting that new market expansions, competitive production models, and value-added exports will come to the fore in 2026, Mr. Tosyalı said, “Our companies that can correctly interpret the shifting centers of demand in the global economy will gain a stronger position in the coming period. In particular, the green transformation has become an issue that can no longer be postponed. We aim to enhance the competitiveness of our exporters through projects that raise environmental standards, reduce carbon footprints, and place digitalization at the core.”