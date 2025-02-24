ADMIB: Turkish iron and steel exports make strong start to 2025

According to the data issued by the Mediterranean Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals Exporters Association (ADMIB), the Turkish iron and steel industry, which constituted 12.6 percent of Turkey’s total exports with its export performance last year, has made a strong start to 2025. The value of the Turkish ferrous and non-ferrous industry’s exports in January this year increased by 7.8 percent to $1 billion, while the country’s steel exports totaled $1.3 billion, up by 12.4 percent, both year on year.

Germany ranked first among the destinations for Turkey’s iron and steel exports in January and was followed by Romania, Italy, Iraq, and Yemen, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the given period, ferrous and non-ferrous metal exports from producers in Turkey’s Mediterranean region increased by eight percent year on year to $68 million, while steel exports from the region reached $174 million, with a record increase of 44.0 percent year on year.

Fuat Tosyalı, ADMIB president, said, “Despite the ongoing uncertainties in the global economy, the results we have achieved so far indicate that 2025 will be positive in terms of exports. We aim to further strengthen our position among the major industry players with environmentally friendly and competitive products by improving our product diversity and innovative approaches.” Emphasizing that Turkish steel exporters want to continue growing by adapting to the new trade dynamics in the world, Mr. Tosyalı added, “We aim to ensure the sustainability of our exports by focusing on value-added products. We will accelerate our efforts to become a player in markets such as the US and Africa, while we maintain our strength in our traditional markets, especially the EU.”