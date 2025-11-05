ADMIB: Turkish metals industry resilient against global fluctuations

The Turkish ferrous and non-ferrous metals sector continued to increase its exports in September this year, demonstrating resilience to global fluctuations. According to data from the Turkey-based Mediterranean Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals Exporters Association (ADMİB), in September this year Turkey's ferrous and non-ferrous metals sector exports increased by 8.6 percent year on year to $1.1 billion, while steel sector exports increased by 2.1 percent year on year to $1.5 billion. On the other hand, in the first nine months of the year, exports of the ferrous and non-ferrous metals sector increased by 6.3 percent year on year to $9.9 billion, while exports of the steel sector increased by 2.1 percent year on year to $12.5 billion. The two sectors together accounted for 11 percent of Turkey’s total exports with their exports worth $21.4 billion in the given period.

In September, Italy was the leading market for Turkey's iron and steel exports. Italy was followed by Romania, Germany, Bulgaria and the UK. Furthermore, exports to the US, Italy, Belgium and Greece increased by 53 percent, 54 percent, 57 percent and 62 percent year on year, respectively.

Meanwhile, in September Turkish Mediterranean region-based steel producers' ferrous and non-ferrous metal exports increased by 5.3 percent year on year to $66 million, while their steel exports decreased by four percent to $231 million. In the January-September period of the year, the producers’ ferrous and non-ferrous metal exports increased by 7.7 percent to $596 million, while their steel exports decreased by 6.5 percent to $1.6 billion. In September, Italy was the leading market for Turkey’s Mediterranean region-based exporters of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. Italy was followed by Romania, Germany, Morocco and Iraq. Furthermore, exports to Ukraine and Saudi Arabia increased by 327 percent and 258 percent in the same month, respectively, while exports to Morocco recorded a 249 percent increase, all year on year.

Stating that despite global fluctuations in September, the sector demonstrated steady resilience in both production and exports, ADMIB president Fuat Tosyalı said he anticipates stronger momentum in the country’s exports in the final quarter of this year, driven by the recovery of demand in Europe and Turkey's intra-regional logistics advantages. Emphasizing that environmentally conscious production will be the determining factor in global competition in the coming period, Mr. Tosyalı stated that there needs to be an increase in sustainability-focused investments and efficiency projects in the country. Referring to protectionist trends in the global market and unfair competition caused by producers such as China, Tosyalı stated that it is important to broaden the scope of the measures taken by the government and implement them with a strategic approach. Noting that, in addition to the carbon costs to be added to exports under the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism which is scheduled for 2026, the EU's reduction of quota tonnages and increase in duties will undermine the competitiveness of the Turkish steel industry, Tosyalı said that negotiations with the EU are necessary, adding, “Every step taken in a strategic sector such as steel will be very important and will affect all other sectors and our country's economy”.