Uğur Dalbeler: Turkish steel industry needs government’s aid to compete

Friday, 14 March 2025 13:56:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

At the State Aid in Export Conference organized by the Turkish Steel Exporters’ Association (ÇİB) on March 13, Uğur Dalbeler, vice president of the ÇİB, stated that Turkish steel industry needs support to grow and increase its exports, given the unpredictability has increased due to the protectionism that has started again with Donald Trump’s latest actions, with the sector starting to shift from the global to the regional. Underlining that the steel sector, which Dalbeler described as the “lifeline of industry” must definitely be supported by the government, he noted that China, the US and the EU value their steel sectors and support them, while the Turkish steel sector has managed to grow on its own even during the pandemic period.

Regarding Turkey’s position in the global steel industry, Dalbeler emphasized that Turkey is the fifth largest country in the world in both production and exports without any support.


