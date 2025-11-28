 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > TUIK:...

TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value down 4.8 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

Friday, 28 November 2025 16:57:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports fell by 15.0 percent year on year, totaling $1.67 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked sixth place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value. In the first 10 months of this year, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $18.41 billion, declining by 4.8 percent compared to the same period of 2024.

Meanwhile, in the given month the value of imports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked 14th among the products with the highest import value, advanced by 3.2 percent, amounting to $388.03 million, while the value of its imports of articles of iron or steel in the January-October period of the current year decreased by 0.8 percent to $3.45 billion, both year on year.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Çolakoğlu targets over three million mt of exports in 2025

28 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s wire rod exports down 2.8 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

07 Nov | Steel News

Turkish rebar exports up 19.4 percent in January-September 2025

06 Nov | Steel News

ADMIB: Turkish metals industry resilient against global fluctuations

05 Nov | Steel News

TCUD: Important to increase Turkey’s capacity utilization and remain competitive in current conjuncture

03 Nov | Steel News

TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value down 3.7 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

31 Oct | Steel News

TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 4.4 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

31 Oct | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey leads steel production in Europe, protectionism makes exports difficult

24 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s wire rod exports up 1.2 percent in Jan-Aug 2025

06 Oct | Steel News

Turkish rebar exports up 21 percent in January-August 2025

03 Oct | Steel News