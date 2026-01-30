TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 5.5 percent in 2025

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December last year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit increased by 5.6 percent to $9.30 billion compared to December 2024. In the full year of 2025, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit went up by 11.6 percent year on year to $92.09 billion.

In December, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked seventh among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $969.08 million, up by 5.3 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked ninth among the products with the highest export value, grew by 2.4 percent year on year, amounting to $881.68 million.

In 2025, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was up by 5.5 percent to $10.74 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel dropped by 1.1 percent to $9.70 billion, both year on year.