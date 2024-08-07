 |  Login 
Turkey assigns dumping margins for HRC from four countries

Wednesday, 07 August 2024 21:55:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey’s General Directorate of Imports of the Ministry of Commerce has published the final declaration report for the antidumping investigation that the country has launched against hot rolled coil from China, India, Japan and Russia in October last year. The directorate has found that HRC imports from the given countries were dumped and dumping margins were determined.

According to the report, although plate sheets rolled in the plate rolling mill are not included in the investigation, it was found that the given products are imported under the codes 7208.51.98.10.00, 7208.51.98.90.00, 7208.52.99.10.00, 7208.52.99.90.00, 7208.90.80.10.11, 7208.90.80.10.12, 7208.90.80.20.11, 7208.90.80.20.12, 7225.40.40.00.00, 7225.40.60.00.00, 7225.40.90.00.00. It was decided that the plate sheets rolled in the plate rolling mill imported under the given codes would not be included in the investigation. In addition, given the ongoing investments in steel produced in induction furnaces, the directorate believes that IF products should be included in the investigation.

The investigation, which was launched upon the application made by the Turkish Steel Producers’ Association on behalf of domestic producers Çolakoğlu Metalurji AŞ, Ereğli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikaları TAŞ, İskenderun Demir ve Çelik AŞ, Habaş Sınai ve Tıbbi Gazlar İstihsal Endüstrisi AŞ and Tosçelik Profil ve Sac Endüstrisi AŞ., covers the period between January 1, 2020, and June 6, 2023, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The report was presented to the relevant parties. After receiving the opinions of the relevant parties, the investigation report, which will include the final determinations and evaluations, will be submitted to the Board for Evaluation of Unfair Competition in Imports for a final decision.

Dumping margins for imported HRC from the given four countries can be seen in the table below.

COUNTRY

COMPANY

DUMPING MARGIN (%)

China

Han Steel Group Hanbao Iron and Steel Co., Ltd.

48.49

 

Qian’an Iron&Steel Company of Beijing Shougang Co., Ltd.

30.15

 

Rizhao Steel Holding Group Co., Ltd.

37.22

 

Shanghai Meishan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd.

20.56

 

Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel Co., Ltd.

22.66

 

Shougang Jingtang United Iron&Steel Co., Ltd.

32.76

 

Zhangjiagang Hongchang Plate Co., Ltd.

35.18

 

Others

57.75

India

Tata Steel Limited

16.26

 

Others

18.26

Japan

All

39.12

Russia

Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Work

16.44

 

Novolipetsk Steel

16.11

 

Others

23.58

