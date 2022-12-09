﻿
Veysel Yayan: Turkey should start investigations against dumped steel

Friday, 09 December 2022 17:40:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Speaking to Turkish TV channel Bloomberg HT, Veysel Yayan, secretary general of the Turkish Steel Producers’ Association (TCUD), stated that the Turkish steel industry should initiate antidumping investigations in the face of increasing imports and low-priced steel sales to Turkey.

Recalling that the US and the EU implement safeguard measures against Turkey, Mr. Yayan stated that there is currently a dumping investigation study in Turkey especially for Far Eastern countries. Saying that they aim to finalize the given study in the coming months, Mr. Yayan stated that sales to Turkey at dumped prices and the increase in imports against the decline in exports should be prevented. 

Regarding the current situation in the Turkish steel industry, Yayan stated that the 50 percent increase in energy costs reduced the country’s competitiveness, and that steel production has decreased by more than 20 percent since August. Pointing out that European countries receive state aid in terms of energy costs, the TCUD official stated that the Turkish steel industry is not happy with the subsidies in these countries, and that, if Turkish companies receive such aid, they would be subject to countervailing duties.


