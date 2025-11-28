 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > TUIK:...

TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up five percent in Jan-Oct 2025

Friday, 28 November 2025 16:56:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit increased by 27.6 percent to $7.58 billion compared to October 2024. In the first 10 months of this year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit went up by 13.3 percent year on year to $74.68 billion.

In October, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked eighth among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $851.79 million, up by 11.9 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked ninth among the products with the highest export value, grew by 0.6 percent year on year, amounting to $837.20 million.

In the January-October period of this year, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was up by five percent to $8.97 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel dropped by 1.4 percent to $8.02 billion, both year on year.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Turkish stainless steel users: AD duty would have severe consequences

21 Nov | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey leads steel production in Europe, protectionism makes exports difficult

24 Oct | Steel News

Turkish steel producers welcome AD duty decision on HRC from four countries

11 Oct | Steel News

Turkey assigns dumping margins for HRC from four countries

07 Aug | Steel News

ÇİB: Turkey becomes net importer for the first time since 2015

20 Dec | Steel News

Tayfun Iseri: Market concerned over possible further regionalization

28 Nov | Steel News

Veysel Yayan: Turkey should start investigations against dumped steel

09 Dec | Steel News

Turkey starts sunset review on imports of heavy plate from China

25 Oct | Steel News

Erhan Özdemir: Turkey will continue to have a good position in global steel market despite regionalization

14 Jun | Steel News

Uğur Dalbeler: India’s new export duty will boost Turkey’s competitiveness

25 May | Steel News