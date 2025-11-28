TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up five percent in Jan-Oct 2025

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit increased by 27.6 percent to $7.58 billion compared to October 2024. In the first 10 months of this year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit went up by 13.3 percent year on year to $74.68 billion.

In October, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked eighth among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $851.79 million, up by 11.9 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked ninth among the products with the highest export value, grew by 0.6 percent year on year, amounting to $837.20 million.

In the January-October period of this year, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was up by five percent to $8.97 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel dropped by 1.4 percent to $8.02 billion, both year on year.