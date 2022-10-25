﻿
Turkey starts sunset review on imports of heavy plate from China

Tuesday, 25 October 2022 12:55:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to a statement published in the country’s Official Gazette, Turkey has started a sunset review regarding the antidumping duty (AD) on imports of heavy plate from China.

The review was launched upon the complaint made by local Turkish producer Ereğli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikaları T.A.Ş.

The final antidumping measures on the given products from China were imposed in 2017 at 16.89 percent and 22.55 percent of the CIF price.

The products in question currently fall under the Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7208.51.20.10.11, 7208.51.20.10.19, 7208.51.20.90.11, 7208.51.20.90.19, 7208.90.80.10.11, 7208.90.80.10.12, 7208.90.80.20.11, 7208.90.80.20.12, 7211.13.00.11.00, 7211.13.00.19.00, 7211.14.00.21.12, 7211.14.00.29.11, 7211.14.00.29.12, 7225.40.40.00.00, 7225.99.00.00.10 and 7225.99.00.00.90.


